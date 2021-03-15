The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $90.01 on Monday. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $83,918.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,580.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

