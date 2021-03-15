The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $38,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 30.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get The China Fund alerts:

NYSE:CHN opened at $29.73 on Monday. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.22.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN).

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.