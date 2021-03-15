The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

CAKE opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 54.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

