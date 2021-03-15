The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after buying an additional 238,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 305,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,062,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $15,055,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

