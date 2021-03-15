The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$77.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.69.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

TSE:BNS opened at C$79.31 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$46.38 and a twelve month high of C$79.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$72.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.97. The firm has a market cap of C$96.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.