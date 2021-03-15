The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 12-Month High at $117.30

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.30 and last traded at $117.27, with a volume of 2155335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get The Allstate alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Allstate by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Company Profile (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.