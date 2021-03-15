The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

AAN opened at $25.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $868.46 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Aaron’s by 27,526.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

