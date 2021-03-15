Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $299.37 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $299.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos token can currently be purchased for about $4.02 or 0.00006673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 763,168,509 tokens. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

