Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Receives “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.31.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.