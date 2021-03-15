Terracoin (TRC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded 61.9% lower against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $226,724.26 and approximately $213.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,399.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.00932751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.26 or 0.00335569 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002557 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.