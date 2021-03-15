Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Gregory Stephen Smith Sells 18,112 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.91.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.