TENA (TENA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,721.00

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. TENA has a market capitalization of $385,750.25 and $2,721.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TENA has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00657308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035159 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (CRYPTO:TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

