TELUS (NYSE:TU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.85

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 18258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get TELUS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.