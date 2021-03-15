Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 79,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

