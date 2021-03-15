Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 17,911 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $94.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $95.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.