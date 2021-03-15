Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,502 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edison International were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,602,000 after acquiring an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

