Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.66 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 239.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.41 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,129,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

