Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,088,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock opened at $221.14 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.