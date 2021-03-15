Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 451,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

