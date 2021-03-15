Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 8,676 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,925,000 after purchasing an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,489,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 124,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $232.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

