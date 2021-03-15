TD Securities Cuts AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$29.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of AT stock opened at C$18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$958.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.41. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.