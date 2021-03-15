TD Securities Cuts AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$29.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of AT stock opened at C$18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$958.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.41. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.05.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total value of C$657,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock worth $967,224.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

