TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.38.
Shares of TCRR stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.