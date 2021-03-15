TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.38.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,806,000 after buying an additional 1,012,572 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.