TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Buys $13,130.00 in Stock

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Leslie E. Bradford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $736.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 71.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

