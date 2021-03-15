TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares during the period. TCF Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $32,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in TCF Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCF traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $48.54. 24,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Insiders have sold 58,658 shares of company stock worth $2,619,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

