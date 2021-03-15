TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) Insider Ben Swain Acquires 143,156 Shares

TasFoods Limited (ASX:TFL) insider Ben Swain purchased 143,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$15,747.16 ($11,247.97).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

About TasFoods

TasFoods Limited processes, manufactures, and sells Tasmanian-made food products in Australia. The company operates in Dairy and Poultry segments. It offers poultry meat products under Nichols Poultry, Nichols Ethical Free Range, and Nichols Kitchen brands; and wasabi flowers and leaves, as well as fresh wasabi stems and powdered wasabi.

