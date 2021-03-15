Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 500,419 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 25,462 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

