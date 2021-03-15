Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

TSM opened at $118.30 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $613.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

