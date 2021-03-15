Taal Capital Management LP Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000. JetBlue Airways comprises about 3.0% of Taal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taal Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. 261,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,677. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $20.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

