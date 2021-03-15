T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $165.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

