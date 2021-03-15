Syscoin Hits Market Cap of $146.75 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $146.75 million and $8.53 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.34 or 0.00364599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000158 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,442,384 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

