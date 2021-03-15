Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY opened at $83.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,191.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

