Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,282 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $34.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

