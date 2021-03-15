Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of K stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

