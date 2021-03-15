Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in DexCom by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DexCom by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $357.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.49.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares in the company, valued at $12,054,615.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,546 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,007. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

