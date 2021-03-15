Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $55.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

