SWYFT Market Capitalization Hits $30,488.42 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. SWYFT has a market cap of $30,488.42 and approximately $7,746.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.00 or 0.00658520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00025860 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00035452 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

