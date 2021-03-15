Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

