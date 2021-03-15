Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS SCMWY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.84. 9,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.21.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
