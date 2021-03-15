Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 11th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 799.8 days.

SSREF stock remained flat at $$98.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

SSREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

