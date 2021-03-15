Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 11th total of 916,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 799.8 days.

SSREF stock remained flat at $$98.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.87. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.