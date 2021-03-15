Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Swick Mining Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.13.
Swick Mining Services Company Profile
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Swick Mining Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swick Mining Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.