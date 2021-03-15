Swick Mining Services Limited (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Swick Mining Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.003.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.13.

Swick Mining Services Company Profile

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling services to the mining industry in Australia, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling.

