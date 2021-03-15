SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) CFO Buys $625,000.00 in Stock

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) CFO Navneet Govil bought 62,500 shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. 3,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,117. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile

There is no company description available for SVF Investment Corp 3.

