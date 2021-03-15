SVB Leerink Trims Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Target Price to $25.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ABCM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Abcam in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abcam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $21.12 on Monday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

