SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALDX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.32.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

