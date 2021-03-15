Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will announce sales of $12.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $19.54 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $11.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $45.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $53.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.87 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $53.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. Truist lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

STRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.39. 15,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $902.95 million, a P/E ratio of -260.11 and a beta of 0.80. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

