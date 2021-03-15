Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGY shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE:SGY traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.67. 1,864,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

