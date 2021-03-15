Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SGY shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE:SGY traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.67. 1,864,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$227.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

