Suretly One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,321.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $38,333.92 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00048918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.02 or 0.00660928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00071647 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00025756 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035553 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.