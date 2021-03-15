Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report issued on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.