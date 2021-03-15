Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) Short Interest Update

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 11th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 29,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,630. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Suncrest Bank has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter.

Suncrest Bank provides various banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in California. The company offers business banking products and services, which include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, construction, small business administration, commercial loans, and small business guaranteed loans, as well as investment real estate loans; cash management services; merchant services; and certificate of deposit registry services.

