Sumo Logic, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Sumo Logic’s (NASDAQ:SUMO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. Sumo Logic had issued 14,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $325,600,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

SUMO stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,858,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth $3,402,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

