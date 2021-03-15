Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

SOMMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.49. 4,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.