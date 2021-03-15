Subsea 7 S.A. (SUBCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2372 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

SUBCY stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUBCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

